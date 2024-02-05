Kiran Rao Reveals Aamir Khan Had Auditioned For Ravi Kishan's Role In 'Laapataa Ladies'

After a long hiatus, Kiran Rao is back to directing movies. Her latest directorial, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is set to release soon. In a latest interview, Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir Khan had also auditioned for Ravi Kishan’s role. However, when Aamir and Kiran saw Ravi Kishan’s audition, they knew he was a better fit for the role.
In a conversation with The Week, Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir Khan wanted to play Ravi Kishan’s role. Aamir had loved the character and he wanted to play the part. The ‘PK’ actor also auditioned for the role. Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir gave a “really good” performance. However, when they saw Ravi Kishan’s audition tape, they knew Aamir Khan had fallen short.
Kiran Rao said, “I feel he (Kishan) brings a complete surprise to this character because you don’t know what to expect from him. When Aamir is in a role, he sort of sets expectations for his character. Aamir was very in on that decision that Ravi can do this better and perhaps, ‘I wouldn’t do full justice to it.'”
‘Laapataa Ladies’ has a slew of fresh faces on board. Kiran Rao revealed that casting fresh faces was a “deliberate” choice. She added, “It was kind of deliberate. I was really lucky because Aamir was fully supportive of the idea, he also felt strongly that the story needed to be rooted and authentic, with faces that were fresh enough to be very believable in this rural setting and also not to raise expectation of any kind.”
Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ revolves around a man who had his newlywed wife swapped on a train. The movie is set to release on March 1.