Kiran Rao Reveals Aamir Khan Had Auditioned For Ravi Kishan's Role In 'Laapataa Ladies'

‘Laapataa Ladies’ has a slew of fresh faces on board. Kiran Rao revealed that casting fresh faces was a “deliberate” choice. She added, “It was kind of deliberate. I was really lucky because Aamir was fully supportive of the idea, he also felt strongly that the story needed to be rooted and authentic, with faces that were fresh enough to be very believable in this rural setting and also not to raise expectation of any kind.”