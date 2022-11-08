Neena Gupta On Her Relationship With Viv Richards: Did Not Plan To Fall In Love With A Person With Whom I Cannot Live

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is known to voice her opinions, be it asking for work on social media or about her personal choices in life. She has time and again opened up on having her daughter Masaba Gupta out of the wedlock. Despite being known for making some bold choices, the actress feels that she never intended to be bold and courageous in life, but actually decided to take whatever happened as ‘God’s master plan’ for her.

The actress will next be seen in her upcoming film ‘Uunchai’, and during one of her interviews, she told Navbharat Times how she had people pointed fingers at her when she decided to give birth to Masaba. For the unversed, Neena got pregnant with Masaba while she was dating former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, who was already married to someone else.

Neena said, “I never plan to do brave things in life. I just do things which God has planned for me. I did not plan to fall in love with a person with whom I cannot live and have a child with him as well.”

Despite all the criticism she faced, she managed to stand by her decision bravely as a single mother. “I never asked for emotional or financial help. I suffered, endured and enjoyed all the situations of my life. I never planned to show some act of bravery. I simply accepted and went ahead with whatever God gave me,” the actress shared.

Neena Gupta, who was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Goodbye’, will be sharing screen space again with Big B in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming release ‘Uunchai’. The film also features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa, and is slated to release on November 11.