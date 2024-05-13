Art & Entertainment

Neelam Kothari's 'Smile Says It All' As She Poses With Ranveer Singh

Actress Neelam Kothari expressed her fondness for superstar Ranveer Singh by sharing a happy picture with him, saying, 'my smile says it all'.

Actress Neelam Kothari
Actress Neelam Kothari Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Neelam shared a photo with the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, where he can be seen wearing a satin white shirt and matching trousers.

The actor accessorised the look with a silver chain and sunglasses.

Neelam looked gorgeous in a blue knee-length dress.

The snap shows the 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' actress smiling ear to ear as she poses with Ranveer.

The actress shared the picture with the caption: "I guess my smile says it all!! Thank you, Ranveer Singh, for this."

She gave the tune of the song 'Heart Throb' to the post.

Ranveer commented: "Dil behelta hai mera, aapke aa jaane se."

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who last featured in the romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', next has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

Neelam was last featured in the web series 'Made in Heaven'. She has also starred in shows like 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and 'Masaba Masaba'.

