Nayanthara Boards Nivin Pauly-Starrer 'Dear Students'

Actor Nayanthara is set to star in the upcoming Malayalam film "Dear Students", the makers announced on Sunday.

Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly Photo: Instagram
The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy.

Leading man and film's producer Nivin Pauly shared the update on his official X page.

"Into the fun and gripping world of 'Dear Students' joins the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara," Pauly wrote.

"Dear Students" marks the actors' first collaboration since 2019's "Love Action Drama".

Production banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment are backing the film, which will soon start shooting.

