Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Favourite 'Raman Raghav 2.0' Scene: 'I Was Under-Confident'

Counted among the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Sacred Games', 'Badlapur', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to name a few. It was his role in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' that the actor considers as the most challenging.

undefined
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 7:18 pm

Counted among the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Sacred Games', 'Badlapur', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to name a few. It was his role in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' that the actor considers as the most challenging.



Nawazzudin got under the character's skin leaving the audience spell bound. He earned tremendous praises for his acting as a notorious serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0'.

Recently taking his social media, the actor reminisces his personal favourite shot from the movie Raman Raghav2.0 He shot in 104 fever. The actor later was even hospitalised.

He wrote: "'Thankyou for sharing this @bindaas.faiz as this is my personal favourite seen because I was having 104 Fever and I was too under confident while doing this."


Nawaz had garnered applause, accolades and acclaim at Cannes in the year 2016 for his brilliant performance in 'Raman Raghav 2.0".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting line-up of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land's Man and Laxman Lopez amongst others.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui Raman Raghav 2.0 Bollywood Movies Film Industry Actor/Actress Acting Gangs Of Wasseypur Sacred Games Badlapur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether