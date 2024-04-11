Art & Entertainment

National Award-winning Choreographer Kruti Mahesh Joins Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great’

National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh, who has choreographed numbers such as 'Ghoomar', 'Dholida' and 'Garmi', has come on board for the film 'Tanvi The Great' directed by Anupam Kher.

Instagram
Kruti Mahesh Photo: Instagram
Anupam took to Instagram and shared the announcement along with a picture of him posing next to Kruti.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and delighted to share that #NationalAward winning choreographer #KrutiMahesh is choreographing the songs for my directorial film #TanviTheGreat,” he wrote.

Praising the choreographer, Anupam said: “She creates magic on screen with her sensitivity, imagination and of course her brilliance! Thank you dearest @iamkrutimahesh for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho! #Ghoomar #Dholida #Garmi #Pranavalaya.”

Directed by Anupam, the film also has Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani and Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara.

Expressing her gratitude, Kruti said: " ’Tanvi The Grea

t’ holds a special place in my heart. I'm thankful to Anupam Kher for his belief in me. Together, we are committed to delivering a memorable film for the audience."

On his 69th birthday, the National Award-winning actor announced his next directorial 'Tanvi The Great', which marked his return to the director’s chair after 22 years.

Anupam made his directorial debut with 2002 film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

