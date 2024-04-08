Naqiyah Haji Recalls Eid Festivities Loaded With Sev Laddus, Mawa 'And Love'

She fondly recalled her lifelong passion for food and how Eid presents the perfect opportunity to savour her favourite dishes while reconnecting with loved ones. Reflecting on the festivities she said: "Eid for me is more than just a day; it's a cherished tradition where my entire family gathers to prepare sev laddu--a delightful dish brimming with love, ghee, and mawa. It's not merely about the food; it's about the heartfelt conversations and shared moments that make this festival truly special."