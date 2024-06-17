Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan

The firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai in April is seeing new developments. The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly threatening the actor in a video that he had posted on YouTube. Identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, the man has been remanded to police custody until June 18.
According to a report by The Times of India, Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar hails from Bundi in Rajasthan. In a video that was shared on a YouTube channel – ‘Aare Chhodo Yaar’, a man claimed to be associated with Goldy Brar. He issued a death threat to actor Salman Khan. The police sprung to action after a complaint was filed regarding the video. As transcribed by the police, the video said, “Ram Ram mere sabhi Bhaiyo (Ram Ram all my brothers) ... Brothers, we are all brothers now, Goldy is my brother, Nitin, Vivek, Rohit, and Jitin, they all are here and there are many more brothers.”
The video hinted at the actor issuing an apology to the Bishnoi community. It continued, “Our intention was clear, what we want, and it was shared but he is not listening. His ego gets hurt. He has an attitude, and he has an ego. He considers himself Dabangg King Khan. We will not tell him what is Khan and who is a fanatic Hindutva. Okay, there is no issue, we all brothers are available here... Today we have laid a trap, and we know what and where we have to do what not to do, and what to do with whom... Whoever commits a mistake will pay the price. It does not affect us... We are searching for actor Salman Khan, and he is coming in the same line. Whether he has Y plus security or Z plus. But we have announced, meaning if we have said it, we will do it. Whoever will collide with us, we will finish them. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”
The police tracked him down and arrested Gujar from his hostel. A case under sections 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as section 66(d) (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, have been registered against him. The matter has now been sent to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC).