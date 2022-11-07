Mrunal Thakur: Surreal To Experience Love From Fans In A Foreign Land

Actress Mrunal Thakur, whose portrayal of Sita in 'Sita Ramam' has been received quite well by the audience, says she was floored by the love showered by fans on both Dulquer and her in the US where they had gone to the North American country on an invitation from the Telugu Cultural Sangam.

Ever since 'Sita Ramam' released, Mrunal has been receiving accolades from all corners for her performance in the film.

The film has South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan opposite Mrunal complimenting each other on screen.

Recently, the duo, along with the makers of 'Sita Ramam', were invited to Washington DC in the US to be a part of the Telugu Cultural Sangam after the Diwali celebrations.

During the trip, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, director Hanu Ragavapudi and producer Swapna Dutt interacted with a packed house that kept cheering for the onscreen couple in 'Sita Ramam'.

Giving details of the trip and the experience, Mrunal says, "It was a surreal experience. Seeing the kind of love and affection everyone had to share with us was overwhelming."

"After almost three years, this was the first time I went internationally to be among audiences from another country, and it felt so nice to have this immense love being given to us and our body of work."

"Dulquer and I felt gratitude and felt humbled seeing this immense love from the fans who saw us together on screen. Meeting them was very satisfying. To be among thousands of fans cheering for my character, 'Sita Mahalaxmi' felt so surreal."

"I got emotional, seeing people remember you with the characters you play on screen. This reminds you that you are on the right track."

Mrunal will next be seen with Huma Qureshi in 'Pooja Meri Jaan'. She will be following it up with 'Pippa', a war drama biopic with Ishan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli.

She will also be seen in a family comedy drama 'Aankh Micholi' with Abhimanyu Dasani and Paresh Rawal.