Mouni Roy Will Treasure Working In 'Brahmastra'

Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently awaiting digital premiere of her mythological adventure movie, 'Brahmastra', has shared that the film is very special to her for many reasons.

Most importantly, it gave her the chance to collaborate and work with the frontrunners of Hindi cinema.

Elaborating on the same, she said: "Brahmastra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends - which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime.

"She further mentioned that the film proved to be a learning curve for her: "It was a privilege to share that screen time with them - and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them."

The Indian spectacle is headlined by actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is dropping on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.