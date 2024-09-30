Art & Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour.

Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
info_icon

Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, for the year 2022. The Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday, September 30, made the announcement for Mithun on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He wrote, "Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honored to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

The three-time National Award winner will receive the award on October 8 at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony.

Mithun Chakraborty, 74, a former Trinamool Rajya Sabha, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour earlier this year.

Mithun is over the moon on receiving the honour. He told ANI that he has no language to express how he feels.

He added, "I come from the bylanes of Kolkata; I have risen from footpaths. A boy from such a place winning such an honour...I could not have imagined this. I am extremely happy. I dedicate this to my family and my fans across the world."

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the actor. PM Narendra Modi also congratulated Mithun on the honour.

He wrote, “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”

To his credit, Mithun has over 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, and Tamil. He was one of the popular actors in the 80s and 90s. Some of his great works include Mrigayaa, Disco Dancer, Ek Aur Sikander, Phool Aur Angaar, Gunda and The Tashkent Files among others.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award was first presented in 1969. Devika Rani was the first celeb to be honoured with the prestigious award. Last year, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman received it. Here's the list of the celebs who have been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award so far.

  • Devika Rani: 1969

  • Birendranath Sircar: 1970

  • Prithviraj Kapoor: 1971

  • Pankaj Mullick: 1972

  • Ruby Myers: 1973

  • Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy: 1974

  • Dhirendra Nath Ganguly: 1975

  • Kanan Devi: 1976

  • Nitin Bose: 1977

  • Raichand Boral: 1978

  • Sohrab Modi: 1979

  • Paidi Jairaj: 1980

  • Naushad: 1981

  • LV Prasad: 1982

  • Durga Khote: 1983

  • Satyajit Ray: 1984

  • V Shantaram: 1985

  • B Nagi Reddy: 1986

  • Raj Kapoor: 1987

  • Ashok Kumar: 1988

  • Lata Mangeshkar: 1989

  • Akkineni Nageswara Rao: 1990

  • Bhalji Pendharkar: 1991

  • Bhupen Hazarika: 1992

  • Majrooh Sultanpuri: 1993

  • Dilip Kumar: 1994

  • Rajkumar: 1995

  • Sivaji Ganesan: 1996

  • Kavi Pradeep: 1997

  • BR Chopra: 1998

  • Hrishikesh Mukherjee: 1999

  • Asha Bhosle: 2000

  • Yash Chopra: 2001

  • Dev Anand: 2002

  • Mrinal Sen: 2003

  • Adoor Gopalakrishnan: 2004

  • Shyam Benegal: 2005

  • Tapan Sinha: 2006

  • Manna Dey: 2007

  • VK Murthy: 2008

  • D Ramanaidu: 2009

  • K Balachander: 2010

  • Soumitra Chatterjee: 2011

  • Pran: 2012

  • Gulzar: 2013

  • Shashi Kapoor: 2014

  • Manoj Kumar: 2015

  • Kasinathuni Viswanath: 2016

  • Vinod Khanna: 2017

  • Amitabh Bachchan: 2018

  • Rajinikanth: 2019

  • Asha Parekh: 2020

  • Waheeda Rehman: 2021

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

