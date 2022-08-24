Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Missed Opportunity: Purab Kohli On Not Getting A Scene With Pankaj Tripathi In 'Criminal Justice'

Actor Purab Kohli regrets not getting to share screen space with acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi in the upcoming courtroom drama 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' and called it a "missed opportunity".

Purab Kohli
Purab Kohli Instagram/@purab_kohli

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:19 am

Actor Purab Kohli regrets not getting to share screen space with acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi in the upcoming courtroom drama 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' and called it a "missed opportunity".

"During the filming of the series, Pankaj Tripathi and I hung out a lot. We have a few scenes together in the court but sadly not with each other.

"That was a missed opportunity for me. I mentioned it to director Rohan Sippy and the writer too. Requested them for at least one scene where I get to act with Pankaj Tripathi but that did not happen sadly," Purab said.

With wit and humour by his side, the lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of 'Criminal Justice' along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Purab Kohli Pankaj Tripathi Rohan Sippy Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Shweta Basu Prasad Swastika Mukherjee OTT Shows Crime Thriller
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey