Missed Opportunity: Purab Kohli On Not Getting A Scene With Pankaj Tripathi In 'Criminal Justice'

Actor Purab Kohli regrets not getting to share screen space with acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi in the upcoming courtroom drama 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' and called it a "missed opportunity".



"During the filming of the series, Pankaj Tripathi and I hung out a lot. We have a few scenes together in the court but sadly not with each other.



"That was a missed opportunity for me. I mentioned it to director Rohan Sippy and the writer too. Requested them for at least one scene where I get to act with Pankaj Tripathi but that did not happen sadly," Purab said.



With wit and humour by his side, the lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of 'Criminal Justice' along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.



'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26.