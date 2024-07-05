The much-awaited sequel of the year, 'Mirzapur 3', was finally released on Amazon Prime Video today, July 5. Ahead of its release, there was a special screening held in Mumbai where the series cast and other celebs attended it. Ali Fazal's wife actress Richa Chadha reviewed 'Mirzapur 3'. She is all praise for her husband who played Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya in the series.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Richa Chadha gave a shout-out to Ali Fazal. She also shared a reel featuring Ali's some of the intense scenes from the series. In the caption, she wrote, "If it's not clear, I am the first member of the Ali Fazal fan club, he is exceptional in Mirzapur."
Meanwhile, 'Mirzapur 3' has received positive responses from critics and audiences. The first season of 'Mirzapur' came in 2018 followed by second season in 2020.
Earlier too, Richa cheered for her husband Ali Fazal when the trailer was released. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "So this dropped today, eh, Guddu? At least if the offspring will know why daddy had short hair in the wedding photos, while sporting long locks now! Will I be able to watch ? Hehe you'll be unbelievable in it, regardless. I saw how hard you work."
'Mirzapur 3' is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. The third season boasts of an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and Shweta Pandit among others.
In February this year, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the news of their pregnancy with a cute post. They took to their Instagram handles to share that they are all set to welcome a new member to their family. They shared a picture where it was written “1+1=3" with their pics. The caption read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."