Art & Entertainment

'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'

'Mirzapur 3', starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal among others, finally released on Amazon Prime Video today, July 5.

Instagram
Richa Chadha reviews 'Mirzapur 3' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The much-awaited sequel of the year, 'Mirzapur 3', was finally released on Amazon Prime Video today, July 5. Ahead of its release, there was a special screening held in Mumbai where the series cast and other celebs attended it. Ali Fazal's wife actress Richa Chadha reviewed 'Mirzapur 3'. She is all praise for her husband who played Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya in the series. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Richa Chadha gave a shout-out to Ali Fazal. She also shared a reel featuring Ali's some of the intense scenes from the series. In the caption, she wrote, "If it's not clear, I am the first member of the Ali Fazal fan club, he is exceptional in Mirzapur."

Meanwhile, 'Mirzapur 3' has received positive responses from critics and audiences. The first season of 'Mirzapur' came in 2018 followed by second season in 2020.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, 'Mirzapur' - Instagram
'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier too, Richa cheered for her husband Ali Fazal when the trailer was released. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "So this dropped today, eh, Guddu? At least if the offspring will know why daddy had short hair in the wedding photos, while sporting long locks now! Will I be able to watch ? Hehe you'll be unbelievable in it, regardless. I saw how hard you work."

'Mirzapur 3' is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. The third season boasts of an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and Shweta Pandit among others.

In February this year, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the news of their pregnancy with a cute post. They took to their Instagram handles to share that they are all set to welcome a new member to their family. They shared a picture where it was written “1+1=3" with their pics. The caption read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp Attack IND-W Bowlers At Chepauk
  3. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 11 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup-Winning Team India
  4. T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics
  5. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: A Test Of Endurance For Teams And Fans In Caribbean
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
  3. Vivianne Miedema Joins Manchester City After Arsenal Exit
  4. England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Mikel Arteta Drops Hint On New Arsenal Contract: 'It Will Happen'
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  2. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  3. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  4. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
  5. Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  3. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  4. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4th Surfing In Tuxedo With Beer And US Flag—It's All Real
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
  5. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: ARG Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start