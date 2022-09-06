Michael Buble Thinks Having Kids Has Hindered His Music Career

Singer Michael Buble thinks having children has stalled his music career. He feels he would have been even more successful if he and his wife Luisana Lopilator remained childless.



"You can't do both successfully. Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers. It's funny, if you talk to my manager, he's a beautiful guy but he's managed a lot of big careers, he'd say flat out, 'If Buble didn't get married and have those kids he'd be a bigger star, easily, truthfully,' " Buble, who has Noah, nine, Elias, six, Vida, four, and Cielo, two weeks, with Luisana, said, reports aceshowbiz.com.



The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker has made his family his number-one priority. But Buble, who married Luisana in 2011, believes that it's cost him success in various countries.



He told 'hat Gaby Roslin Podcast', "Since I came to the UK to do that press it meant that on that trip I didn't go to Holland or Italy, I had to make the choice, 'OK where will I spend the time,' and that probably wasn't great for Italy, wasn't great for the chart numbers in Italy, Holland could have been better, that's kind of what I mean."



"My manager always says to me, 'It isn't tough to make the decisions kid, it's tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that Mike?"



"If you put your family first it's going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?' And, of course, for me it sucks as, of course, I'm telling you here that I'm thinking about it all the time and I'm sitting in bed thinking, 'Oh damn.' "