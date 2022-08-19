Megan Thee Stallion Talks About Being An Orphan After Losing Mom

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about navigating her life since her mom Holly Thomas lost her battle with brain cancer in 2019.



In a new emotional interview, the 'Traumazine' artist tearfully shared about being an orphan.

Speaking to hosts Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis during an Apple Music 1 interview, the 27-year-old raptress shared how her mother's death continues to affect her, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"At this point in my life, I realised that my mama was really driving the car for a long time," she mused.



"I didn't even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it's clicking to me, like who can I ask anything to?"



Megan later said that she hates to put people, except her mom, in her business.



"When I'm going through something personal, I'm like, 'I just got to pray,' because I don't even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?" she said while holding back her tears.



"When I would do something good, my mamma would say, 'Good job, that was good we did that,' " the raptress recalled, before breaking down in tears.



"But I know my mama would say get your s**t together."



Megan then tearfully recalled the last conversation she had with her mom and how her words got her through.



"She was just like, 'Just because I'm sick, you and T Farris, y'all don't stop. Y'all need to go to L.A. and still do your show.' And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah'."



"All right. I'm going to be back up here in a little bit. And then it was just over so quick and I was just like, Oh my God, what do I do?" She said: 'Don't stop,' so then I just took that literally. And we're here today," she shared.



Thee Stallion, whose father died when she was a teenager, lost her mother in March 2019. Shortly after the passing of her mom, the college graduate and 5-time Grammy-winning rap star lost her grandmother.

