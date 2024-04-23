Meg Bennett Dies At 75: ‘Young And The Restless’ Actress And ‘General Hospital’ Writer Passes Away

It’s a sad day for the world of cinema as one of its shining stars is no more. Meg Bennett, who was one of the most popular actresses and writers of her time, has passed away at the age of 75. Her death has created a huge void in the hearts and minds of people all over. It is being reported that she died of natural causes. Meg Bennett shall be sorely missed.
Meg Bennett has had an everlasting impact on the television world and soap operas were her speciality. Both her work in front of the camera and behind the camera were equally appreciated and celebrated by fans and her co-workers.
Meg Bennett has been behind some of the most memorable characters. ‘Young And The Restless’ was one of her most noted work. Her work was not something that people of a certain age group resonated with, but it was evergreen and even today if you go back and rewatch the show, you’ll feel her character be relevant in today’s day and age. Such was the strength of her character.
Also, Meg Bennett made a huge impact as a writer for ‘General Hospital’. She was one of the very few who were responsible for the show having such a skilful storytelling and the creative vision was beyond excellence as she wrote for some of the characters which are remembered in common lingo even in today’s times.
Meg Bennett’s legacy lives on as her characters will always be spoken of highly not just by filmmakers but by even young enthusiasts of cinema who’re learning how to build and shape a character for screen.
We offer our deepest condolences to the near and dear ones of Meg Bennett. May her soul rest in peace.