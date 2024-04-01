Art & Entertainment

'Masaan' Writer Varun Grover Doesn't Believe Art Is The Result Of A Broken Heart

Lyricist Varun Grover, who is known for his work on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Sacred Games’ and others, doesn’t believe in the philosophy of quality art being born from a broken heart.

Varun appeared on ‘Chalchitra Talks’ podcast and spoke about the creation of art and how the basic requirement to create any kind of art is to stay curious.

When asked if he thinks that good art is an output of pain and a broken heart, the lyricist denied it vehemently. He said: “Nahi main nahi maanta ye (I don’t believe in this). This is absolutely wrong. Music or art in general is created when you’re curious. To be curious, it’s not necessary for an artiste to go through pain.”

He further mentioned: “Broken heart, does it help? Or is it an aura created around artists with a broken heart just like how there has been an aura created around any kind of misery.”

Varun recently made his directorial debut ‘All India Rank’ which was released in February this year. The film garnered a lot of positive responses from the audience and the critics alike.

