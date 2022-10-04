Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Marvel Releases New Trailer For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Marvel Studios has now released a brand-new trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', much to the delight of the fans of the franchise.

Still From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forver'
Still From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forver' Trailer/ Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 5:33 pm

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.



As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The new film will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan. It also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe Black Panther Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Chadwick Boseman New Trailer Release Hollywood Los Angeles
