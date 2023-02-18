Mark Wahlberg Sells Los Angeles Mansion For $55 Million

After almost a year on the market Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's Los Angeles home has been sold for $55 million.



The deal happened on Friday (Pacific Standard Time), according to an entry on the MLS.



The 30,500 square-foot home, with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is set on 6.2 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles, reports People magazine.



When it was first listed in April it was the seventh-largest property on the market in L.A. County.



While $55 million is nothing to sneeze at, the Beverly Park compound was first on the market for $87.5 million before its price was reduced to $79.5 million in December.



As per People, the actor bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and completed the home's construction in 2014.



The chateau-style property was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also built Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Brentwood mega mansion, now owned by Dr Dre.