Mark Wahlberg, Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson Attend Premieres Of ‘Arthur The King’ And ‘Ordinary Angels’

The who’s who of Hollywood came down to LA and New York to attend the premieres of two of the most awaited films of this year – ‘Arthur The King’ and ‘Ordinary Angels’. Mark Wahlberg, Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson and many others came down to LA and New York respectively for the premieres of their films.
Check out the glimpses from the premieres right here.
Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of ‘Arthur The King’ in Los Angeles.
Simon Cellan Jones arrives at the premiere of ‘Arthur The King’ in Los Angeles.
Alan Ritchson attends the ‘Ordinary Angels’ premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York.
Hilary Swank attends the ‘Ordinary Angels’ premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York.
Jon Gunn, from left, Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson attend the ‘Ordinary Angels’ premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York.
Ukai arrives at the premiere of ‘Arthur The King’ in Los Angeles.
Cece Valentina arrives at the premiere of ‘Arthur The King’ in Los Angeles.