Manoj Bajpayee To Star In Courtroom Drama Directed By Apoorv Singh Karki

Three-time National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in an untitled courtroom drama.



With over 3 decades in the industry and around 100 films in his kitty, Manoj said: "The courtroom drama will enthrall and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."



This hard-hitting story marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows such as Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc.



The film brings back Suparn S. Varma and Manoj together after their award-winning series 'The Family Man'. The film also comprises an outstanding ensemble cast that adds gravitas to the film.



While the shoot for the film begins today, the makers are looking at a 2023 release.



After winning accolades for his shows, choosing this film as his debut in Hindi cinema, director Apoorv Singh Karki said: "This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it - a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me."



Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali added: "Whenever Manoj Bajpayee comes on-screen, he makes you believe in the story, the character he portrays and makes you notice every little nuances."



Suparn S. Varma added: "This courtroom drama will entertain and inspire audiences. Working with Manoj Bajpayee has been the greatest of experiences, the depth and passion he brings to this role is going to leave you mesmerised."



A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S. Varma's courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.



Talking about backing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, said: "The film is an enticing courtroom drama and will showcase Manoj Bajpayee in a never seen before character."