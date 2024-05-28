Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Its Fine If Children View Their Parents As Villains: Your Love Is Ruining Their Lives

He explained, “Stop seeing your children as your personal trophy. Stop saying, ‘I love my child’ No! You are his parents, so of course you are going to love him anyway, but your love is ruining their lives. Because you’re being selfish, you’re not thinking about what’s good for the child. What’s good for the child is you drawing clear lines. ‘This is the amount of time you’ll get for digital consumption’. They will cry, they will argue, they will feel tortured, but it’s good for them. I’ll be the villain, but it’s good for the child. The child hate me? It’s fine, it’s good for his life. You’re going to be the villain either way,” Manoj said.