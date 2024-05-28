Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Its Fine If Children View Their Parents As Villains: Your Love Is Ruining Their Lives

The actor revealed how he hasn’t been able to spend much time with his daughter, who is currently enrolled at a boarding school.

Manoj Bajpayee with his wife Shabana Raza and daughter
Manoj Bajpayee, who recently saw the release of his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, recently mentioned in an interview that children these days are ‘too cushioned’. Since he himself hasn’t been able to spend much time with his daughter, Ava Nayla, Manoj said that it is okay if children perceive their parents as the ‘villains’.

When asked why the newer generation finds it difficult to handle rejection, the actor told RJ Raunaq, “It’s a serious topic, and one that I think about frequently. We cushion our kids too much. We’ve moved away from joint families to nuclear families. We live in cities, and we start perceiving our children as our trophies. We forget that the same child has to face the world, and that we need to guide them, teach them, and give them the right tools.”

He further blamed social media while asserting how people of his age used to interact with the ‘real world’ and people at younger times. “The lives of children are limited to their screens,” he said, adding, “What’s the harm in parents being perceived by their kids as the villains? As it is, they’re not going to care about you when they become adults. Sometimes, even when they’re in their early teens they can't ignore you while they’re sitting next to you. They will eventually move on from you.”

Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee Photo: Instagram
He explained, “Stop seeing your children as your personal trophy. Stop saying, ‘I love my child’ No! You are his parents, so of course you are going to love him anyway, but your love is ruining their lives. Because you’re being selfish, you’re not thinking about what’s good for the child. What’s good for the child is you drawing clear lines. ‘This is the amount of time you’ll get for digital consumption’. They will cry, they will argue, they will feel tortured, but it’s good for them. I’ll be the villain, but it’s good for the child. The child hate me? It’s fine, it’s good for his life. You’re going to be the villain either way,” Manoj said. 

Manoj revealed how he hasn’t spent much time with his daughter, who is currently enrolled at a boarding school, and blamed being busy with work for it. 

