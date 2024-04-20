'Manjummel Boys' Set To Stream On OTT From THIS Day Onwards? Here's What We Know

Starring Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, ‘Manjummel Boys’ revolves around a group of boys from Kochi who decide to take a trip to the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. However, their trip takes a different turn when one of their friends gets stuck in the caves. In an earlier interview with OTT Play, the director mentioned that he did not dramatize a lot of the scenes. Chidambaram said, “It was a physically exhausting film- mentally as well. We were shooting in Kodaikanal at low temperatures. Our shooting windows were also limited, as in we had to start by 5 am and wrap it up by 9 am because we were shooting in a forest, and it was also a high-traffic tourist place. Those limitations were there. Additionally, the actors had to perform while being drenched in the cold rain. We were away from home for a long time and that also works on your mind. So, it was physically and psychologically draining.”