'Manjummel Boys' Set To Stream On OTT From THIS Day Onwards? Here's What We Know

Directed by Chidambaram, ‘Manjummel Boys’ has wowed the audience and the critics. The film was released in February in Malayalam and since then, it has broken multiple records at the box office. Seeing the phenomenal response to the film, the makers released a Telugu version of the survival thriller for the Telugu-speaking states. There has been considerable buzz around the OTT release of the film. Earlier it was reported that the movie will be available to stream on OTT from April 5 onwards, however, a recent report has revealed a new release date.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), AB George, an industry insider had earlier revealed the new release date of ‘Manjummel Boys.’ The insider mentioned that the film will now be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May onwards. He wrote, “Clarification on the news circulating on social media regarding the release of 'Manjummel Boys' on OTT platforms: The claim that #ManjummelBoys will be streaming from April 5th is false, according to the producers. It is expected to be released mostly in May 2024.”
Advertisement
Take a look at the tweet here.
However, a report by News18 mentions that the film will start streaming on the OTT giant from May 3 onwards.
Starring Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, ‘Manjummel Boys’ revolves around a group of boys from Kochi who decide to take a trip to the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. However, their trip takes a different turn when one of their friends gets stuck in the caves. In an earlier interview with OTT Play, the director mentioned that he did not dramatize a lot of the scenes. Chidambaram said, “It was a physically exhausting film- mentally as well. We were shooting in Kodaikanal at low temperatures. Our shooting windows were also limited, as in we had to start by 5 am and wrap it up by 9 am because we were shooting in a forest, and it was also a high-traffic tourist place. Those limitations were there. Additionally, the actors had to perform while being drenched in the cold rain. We were away from home for a long time and that also works on your mind. So, it was physically and psychologically draining.”
Advertisement
The makers of the film have not officially confirmed this news as of now. It has raked in over Rs 100 crores at the box office.