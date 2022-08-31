Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Manas Shah Gives Credit Of His Success To Ganpati's Blessings

'Hamari Bahu Silk' actor Manas Shah who earlier during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 claimed about going through a rough phase financially and had to sell off his car and exit the rented house, now reveals about enjoying the best phase in life with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Manas Shah
Manas Shah IANS

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 2:26 pm

He says: "I heard people saying life is unpredictable but now I have experienced it. My parents always encouraged me that keeping trust on God never lets you fail though he keeps taking test in between but he always keeps supporting his devotees. Whatever I have lost during the pandemic I have got double and better of it by his blessings. Bappa is coming and I'm so excited to welcome him."

The actor continues to share his experience after he faced the crisis.

"No doubt I was surviving a difficult phase of my life with so much of challenge. My family helped me to stay positive and deal with things. After the lockdown was lifted I started getting calls for shows and they wanted me to do it. Even I got to do Gujarati movies."

He asserts that TV gave him a platform to show his talent.

"I enjoyed the opportunity to portray a lead role in TV show 'Janani' and later feature in shows like 'Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' and 'Spy Bahu'. I feel its TV and Bappa's blessing who has help me to win again what I lost," he concludes.
 

Art & Entertainment Humaari Bahu Silk Manas Shah Covid 19 Pandemic Lord Ganesha Bappa Gujarati Cinema Janani TV Actor
