Mallika Sherawat Says A-list Heroes Refused To Work With Her Because She Didn’t Compromise

Actor Mallika Sherawat always has a no-holds-barred approach to answering questions and is regarded as one of the outspoken women in the film industry. In a new interview, she admitted of the existence of the casting couch and how it impacted her career in the Indian film industry.

“All the A-lister heroes refused to work with me because I wouldn’t compromise,” she told HT.

Elaborating further, she adds, “It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. I am not that, my personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies,” says the 45-year-old, most recently seen in the film RK/RKay.

When asked what she mean by compromise, she said, “Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3 am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film.”

Mallika is best known for her breakout role in Murder (2004), but over the years, she cut down on the number of Hindi films. When asked about the same, she said that she tried to do her best. “I tried to find good roles. I made some mistakes, like all of us do. Some roles were good, some not so good. It is part of an actor’s journey, but overall, it’s been fantastic.”

The actor was recently seen in the film ‘RK/RKay’, written and directed by Rajat Kapoor,. The film also features Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha. The film has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and premiered in US and was released theatrically in India on 22 July.

