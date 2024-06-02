Art & Entertainment

Malaika Arora’s Insta Story Raises Eyebrows: ‘When They Say You Can’t Do It, Do It Twice’

Amid reports of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup, the actress shared a cryptic post on her social media on Sunday.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The reality TV judge and former VJ posted a picture on the Stories section of her Instagram, featuring a cryptic message written on a whiteboard. The text read, "When they say you can’t do it, do it twice, and take pics."

Malaika Aroras Instagram Story
Malaika Arora's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Malaika’s message comes a day after Arjun posted a cryptic message on his social media. Arjun shared in his message that life is all about choices and how one can be either a prisoner of the past or can be an explorer of future possibilities. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018 on her 45th birthday.

The two have reportedly chosen to part ways amicably and aim to maintain a dignified silence on the matter. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen portraying the antagonist in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham Again'. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. 'Singham Again' marks the fifth instalment of Rohit's cop universe and is a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.

