In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Malaika Arora revealed that she is someone who will fight for love. Sharing her idea of being in love, the actor revealed that she will always believe in love. She said, “I will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line.”