If rumours are to be believed, Malaika Arora is currently going through a rocky patch in her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Some reports also mention that the couple has broken up after Arora was not seen at Kapoor’s recent birthday bash. Amidst rumours of her breakup, the actor has now reacted to the speculative reports and the online trolling.
In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Malaika Arora revealed that she is someone who will fight for love. Sharing her idea of being in love, the actor revealed that she will always believe in love. She said, “I will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line.”
As the rumours of the breakup started surfacing in the media, Arora was trolled brutally on social media. She mentioned that over time, she has learnt to deal with the trolls. She revealed that she does not let the negativity get to her. She continued, “I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don’t let the negativity through anymore. I’ve insulated myself from it, whether it’s people, a work environment, social media, or trolls. The minute I feel that energy, I recoil instantly.”
In the same conversation, Arora mentioned that she does get affected by the trolling. She mentioned that she copes by distancing herself from the negative comments rather than reacting. Arora and Kapoor started dating in 2018 but they made their relationship public in 2019. The couple has not addressed their breakup as of now.