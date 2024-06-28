Art & Entertainment

Malaika Arora Shares Her 'Idea Of True Love' Amidst Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor: I’ll Fight For It

Amid rumours of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has shared her idea of love. The couple had been dating since 2018.

Facebook
Malaika Arora Photo: Facebook
info_icon

If rumours are to be believed, Malaika Arora is currently going through a rocky patch in her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Some reports also mention that the couple has broken up after Arora was not seen at Kapoor’s recent birthday bash. Amidst rumours of her breakup, the actor has now reacted to the speculative reports and the online trolling.

In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Malaika Arora revealed that she is someone who will fight for love. Sharing her idea of being in love, the actor revealed that she will always believe in love. She said, “I will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line.”

As the rumours of the breakup started surfacing in the media, Arora was trolled brutally on social media. She mentioned that over time, she has learnt to deal with the trolls. She revealed that she does not let the negativity get to her. She continued, “I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don’t let the negativity through anymore. I’ve insulated myself from it, whether it’s people, a work environment, social media, or trolls. The minute I feel that energy, I recoil instantly.”

In the same conversation, Arora mentioned that she does get affected by the trolling. She mentioned that she copes by distancing herself from the negative comments rather than reacting. Arora and Kapoor started dating in 2018 but they made their relationship public in 2019. The couple has not addressed their breakup as of now.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate; Iran's Presidential Election Today
  2. NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc To Raise Concern In Parliament Today; CBI Makes First Arrests | Key Points
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Says PM Inaugurated Another Building As IGI T1 Mishap Kills 1
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics
  5. Delhi-NCR Rain, Waterlogging: Check Affected Routes, Traffic Advisories, Airport Update
Entertainment News
  1. 'Darshan Anna Is Not Someone Who Could Ever Harm Anyone': Naga Shaurya Extends Support For The Kannada Star Amid Murder Trial
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide
  3. Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer 'Kanguva' Release Date Announced, Set To Clash With 'Vettaiyan' And 'Jigra' On THIS Day
  4. Mandira Bedi Reveals How She Got The Opportunity To Host Cricket, Mentions She Was Criticized For Her Anchoring
  5. Karan Kundrra Rubbishes Rumours Of Breakup With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls It 'Imagination At Its Peak'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  2. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Dismantles Bolivia To Inch Closer To Quarterfinals
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  2. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
  3. Fact-Checking Trump And Biden: Debunking Misleading Claims From The 2024 Presidential Debate| Economic Claims, Abortion Myths, COVID-19, And More!
  4. 'Not Going To Win Popularity With Blood...': Bolivian President Arce Denies Being Involved In Attempted Coup
  5. Iran: 2 Presidential Election Candidates Withdraw Ahead Of Polls On Friday
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate; Iran's Presidential Election Today
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri