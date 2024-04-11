Art & Entertainment

Makers Of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Spend Rs 60 Crore On A 6-Minute Scene; OTT Rights Sold For Rs 100 Crore: Report

Makers of Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2’ have reportedly spent Rs 60 crore on a Gangamma Jatara performance and a fight sequence.

Allu Arjun In A Still From ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Photo: Instagram
Fans of Allu Arjun are waiting to see the actor in ‘Pushpa 2’, which is slated to release this year. Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are busy wrapping up the film, which promises to offer an epic experience at the cinemas. While the details of the film are still under wraps, the makers of the film have reportedly spent about Rs 60 crore to shoot a six-minute scene. The scene, which took 30 days to complete, includes a Gangamma Jatara performance and a fight sequence.

It is also being said that ‘Pushpa 2’ has a budget of Rs 500 crore, and the makers have already sold worldwide music rights and Hindi satellite rights to T-Series for Rs 60 crore. Star Maa has reportedly acquired the Telugu satellite rights while Netflix has bought digital streaming rights of the film for Rs 100 crore. However, the makers are yet to respond to these reports. 

A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' teaser Photo: Instagram
Earlier this week, the first teaser of ‘Pushpa 2’, directed by Sukumar, was released on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The actor also shared the teaser on X and wrote, “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!”

It was last year that Allu Arjun had unveiled the first-look poster of ‘Pushpa 2’, and it featured him dressed in a saree with his face painted in blue and red. Later, Fahadh Faasil’s look from the film was also released. Earlier this month, on the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday, her first look from the film as Srivalli was also shared. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt might be making a special appearance in the film. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

