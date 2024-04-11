It was last year that Allu Arjun had unveiled the first-look poster of ‘Pushpa 2’, and it featured him dressed in a saree with his face painted in blue and red. Later, Fahadh Faasil’s look from the film was also released. Earlier this month, on the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday, her first look from the film as Srivalli was also shared. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt might be making a special appearance in the film. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.