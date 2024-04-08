‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: 5 South Films Besides The Allu Arjun Starrer That’re Headed For A Massive Pan-India Release In 2024

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which debuted in theatres in 2021. The film tells the narrative of Pushpa, a worker who creates enemies as he advances in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. ‘Pushpa 2’ is planned to open in theatres on August 15.
1. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
Nag Ashwin is directing ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, a science fiction film in which notable performers like as Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi play key parts. The crowd has been anticipating the film since its announcement. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is planned to release on May 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
2. ‘Indian 2’
‘Indian 2’ is a forthcoming vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar, who also penned the script alongside B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. It is co-produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. It stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role and is a sequel to his smash hit ‘Indian’. It is scheduled to enter theatres in June.
3. ‘Game Changer’
‘Game Changer’ follows an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who seeks to defeat corrupt politicians by lobbying for fair elections to change the way government operates. The makers have yet to set a release date. The film will have Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the major roles. The film is set to release in September this year.
4. ‘Devara: Part 1’
‘Devara Part 1’ will star Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor will make her Tamil-Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing the screen alongside Jr. NTR for the first time. Koratala Siva directed the film, which will be released on October 10.
5. ‘Kanguva’
‘Kanguva’ is one of the most highly awaited flicks. Siva directed ‘Kanguva’, which stars Disha Patani, Suriya, and Bobby Deol. The film is going to be Bobby Deol’s next outing after the supremely successful ‘Animal’. The film is set to release in the second half of the year. However, an exact release date hasn’t yet been announced.