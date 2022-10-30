Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Makers Dismiss Rumours; Dhanush-Starrer 'Vaathi' To Hit Screens On December 2

Two-time National Award winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Sir' (Telugu)/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will release on December 2 this year as announced earlier.

Dhanush - ‘Vaathi’
Dhanush - ‘Vaathi’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 6:14 pm

Two-time National Award winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Sir' (Telugu)/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will release on December 2 this year as announced earlier.

Dismissing rumours that claimed that the film's release would get pushed to next year, a source close to the unit of the film said that the film would be releasing on December 2.

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high budget film on a lavish scale.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

Dhanush delivers a punch line in the film, which many believe to be the bottomline of 'Vaathi'. He says, "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli and National Award winning music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Related stories

Dhanush's Bilingual Film 'Vaathi' To Hit Screens On December 2

Dhanush In Teaser Of 'Vaathi': Education Is Like An Offering To God. Distribute It. Don't Sell It

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dhanush Actor Dhanush Vaathi Vaathi Release Date Upcoming Movie Dhanush Movie Southern Cinema Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes