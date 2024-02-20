Maisie Williams Had Identity Crisis After 'Game Of Thrones'

Actress Maisie Williams, who shot to stardom at 12 with her role as Arya Stark in ‘Game Of Thrones’, said that being part of such a popular fantasy show gave her an identity crisis as she was growing up in the spotlight.

"I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn't pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort. Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It's hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was because I think it's done," Maisie told The Sunday Times newspaper.