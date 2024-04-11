Ahead of its release, Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’ had found itself in a controversy. The movie faced allegations of plagiarism after a Karnataka-based scriptwriter – Anil Kumar – moved the matter to the court. After the hearing, the Mysore court put a stay on the release of the film. Following these developments, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP has shared a statement on social media.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Bayview Projects LLP shared a statement. They wrote, “Dear all, we have just been served the copy of the Order of the District Judge restraining the release of the film. At the outset, we would like to place on record that the said order passed by the District Judge is an ex-parte order, without giving us an opportunity of being heard.”
Take a look at the statement here.
The production house mentioned that they had not received any notice regarding the hearing of the matter. They continued, “We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that retrains the release of the film is infructuous under law. However, we are filing an appeal against the order before the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka. We shall move the matter before the Hon’ble High Court for urgent reliefs in order to stay the operation of the said order.”
Anil Kumar took the matters to the court because he said that ‘Maidaan’ is an alleged adaptation of the script he had written earlier. He claimed that he had written the script and had shared it with assistant director Sukhdas Suryavanshi. He also mentioned that they had a series of messages about converting the script into a film, but no concrete action was taken.
Starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, ‘Maidaan’ revolves around the story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim who got India a gold medal in football at the 1962 Asian Games.