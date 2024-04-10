'Maidaan': Makers Of Ajay Devgn Starrer Face Plagiarism Allegations, Mysore Court Orders Stay

After facing several delays, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' is all set to hit the screens on April 11. Ahead of its release, the sports drama has faced a few setbacks-one is, it has been accused of plagiarism. As per reports, Mysore court has ordered to put a stay on the release of 'Maidaan' over a plagiarism claim. A scriptwriter named Anil Kumar from Mysore, Karnataka has alleged that the filmmakers have plagiarised his story. The principal district and Session court in Mysore has issued an order to halt the release of Boney Kapoor's production.
Anil Kumar has claimed that in 2010, he had written a story on the Indian football team’s expulsion from the FIFA World Cup in 1950. He also claimed that he had registered the same story with the Screen Writers Association in Bombay under the title 'Paadakanduka'. Anil had also shared the same on his LinkedIn post.
Anil also claimed that 'Maidaan's assistant director Sukhdas Suryavanshi had interacted with him in 2019 and they spoke about the idea of script written by Kumar and had also promised Anil to make him meet Aamir Khan to produce a movie on the same but it didn’t happen.
As per a report in News18, in his petition, Anil claimed, “In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018 I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with Ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history. He told me that he’d make me meet Amir Khan but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association''.
He added, “Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released, I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka for three Khans''.
Anil Kumar's lawyer Iyanna said, “Mysore Principal district and session court has stayed the release of the Maidaan movie starring Ajay Devgn, produced by Zee studios and Boney Kapoor which was supposed to be released on April 11. The complaint was filed by story writer Anil Kumar. The story which was registered at Screen writers Association is being misused and being released by Zee studios and the court has ordered to halt the release''.
The Mysore principal district and session court has scheduled the next hearing on April 24.
'Maidaan' revolves around the inspiring story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who works hard to put Indian football into the global platform by training the youngsters who stay in slums. Ajay is playing the titular character. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, it also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles.
When 'Maidaan' trailer released, people found similarities with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De! India'. But, Amit and Priyamani have denied similarities between both films.