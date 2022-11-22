Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Madonna Trolled For Blending 'Avatar' With 'Avatar The Last Airbender'

Queen of pop Madonna has failed to distinguish James Cameron's 'Avatar' and Nickelodeon's 'Avatar the Last Airbender'.

Queen of Pop - Madonna
Queen of Pop - Madonna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:33 pm

Queen of pop Madonna has failed to distinguish James Cameron's 'Avatar' and Nickelodeon's 'Avatar the Last Airbender'.

The 'Material Girl' singer is now getting trolled on social media after using the blue 'Avatar' camera filter and "Avatar the Last Airbender" soundtrack at the same time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Sunday, November 20, the 64-year-old star turned to her TikTok account to upload a video that saw her and her kids rocking the blue Avatar filter. Interestingly, she added a soundtrack of 'Avatar the Last Airbender' to the clip.

Noticing the mishap, many social media users pointed out that Madonna wore the wrong sound in the comments section.

"WRONG AVATAR GIRLLL," one person commented, with another chiming in: "mother the audio you used is from Avatar: The Last Airbender, an amazing cartoon from nikelodeon."

A third found it funny as writing: "hahahahah not the audio." Someone else added: "Avatar cartoon and Avatar James Cameron lol." Echoing a similar statement, a fifth penned: "Bestie this song is from Avatar the last airbender, not Avatar the movie about blue aliens."

Another joked, "Lol yip yip I guess," referring to Avatar Aang's loyal sky bison Appa on "Avatar the Last Airbender". A different person quipped: "at least we know that her is in charge of his account."

Others defended the Queen of Pop, with one stressing: "she's madonna she doesn't care which avatar is which." A second pointed out: "Queen blending avatar and avatar." A separate user said: "She's been doing what she wants all her life. No one can tell the queen s**tt."

Related stories

Madonna Gets Backlash Over Bizarre Circumcision Confession

Madonna Appears To Come Out As Gay On TikTok

Madonna First Women To Earn Top 10 Album On Billboard Chart In Every Decade Since '80s

Madonna's TikTok video came just days after she was involved in a feud with 50 Cent.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Madonna Avatar The Last Airbender Avatar Soundtrack
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 