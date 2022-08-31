Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Madonna First Women To Earn Top 10 Album On Billboard Chart In Every Decade Since '80s

Singer Madonna has hit a record-breaking milestone after scooping a top 10 album every decade since the release of her self-titled debut release in 1983.

Madonna
Madonna Instagram: @madonna

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 2:09 pm

The 64-year-old has become the first female to land an album in the Billboard 200 top 10 every decade since the early 1980s, reports mirror.co.uk.

Since her self-titled debut in 1983, the Queen of Pop has sat in the top 10 in the 80s, 90s, 200s, 10s and now, officially, in the 20s.

Her new remix compilation, Finally Enough Love, debuts at No. 8 on the September 3-dated chart.

According to Billboard, Madonna is the 10th act to have achieved this distinction and the other nine are all solo male artists or groups comprising men.

She logged a total of five top 10s on the Billboard 200 in the 1980s ('Madonna', 'Like a Virgin', 'True Blue', the 'Who's That Girl' soundtrack and 'Like a Prayer').

Seven in the a90s ('I'm Breathless: Music From and Inspired by the Film Dick Tracy', 'The Immaculate Collection', 'Erotica', 'Bedtime Stories', 'Something to Remember', the 'Evita' soundtrack and 'Ray of Light').

Six in the 2000s ('Music', 'GHV2: Greatest Hits Volume 2', 'American Life', 'Confessions on a Dance Floor', 'Hard Candy' and 'Celebration').

In the '10s she had four ('Sticky & Sweet Tour', 'MDNA', 'Rebel Heart' and 'Madame X').

Of those 23 top 10s, nine reached No. 1: 'Like a Virgin', 'True Blue', 'Like a Prayer', 'Music', 'American Life', 'Confessions on a Dance Floor', 'Hard Candy', 'MDNA' and 'Madame X'.

Speaking of her new album, Madonna said: "I named this record 'Finally Enough Love' because at the end of the day, love is what makes the world go round."

She told Harper's Bazaar: "It also is representative of one of my biggest loves in life, which is dance. I love to dance, and I love to inspire people to dance, so with 50 number one dance hits, that is a lot of love to share."

