Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Love Birds Chirp At 'Current Laga Re' Launch: Deepika Padukone Pecks Ranveer Singh, He Calls Her 'Queen'

Home Art & Entertainment

Love Birds Chirp At 'Current Laga Re' Launch: Deepika Padukone Pecks Ranveer Singh, He Calls Her 'Queen'

The most endearing love birds of B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire at the song launch of 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' on Thursday.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Instagram/@ranveersingh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 3:58 pm

The most endearing love birds of B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire at the song launch of 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' on Thursday.

The actress, who portrays a Tamil character in the song, gave a peck on her husband Ranveer's cheek as the event began.

Ranveer for his part was smitten once again by his lady love and he affirmed the same when he said: "Throughout the duration of the song, I always keep looking at her and I can say that for real life as well."

The song, which is full of multiple hook steps, had Ranveer practising for 10 days.

He added: "I'm fixated on her, that's how I can put it mildy. She's not just the queen of entertainment but also the queen of my life".

"Mujhe laga log inko (Deepika) hi dekhenge toh main apni taraf se thodi zyada practice kar leta hoon to match up to her (I thought people will anyway look at her so, I practiced more so that some attention falls on me as well)."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'