Ranveer Singh On What He’ll Do If He Wakes Up As Deepika Padukone: Will Go To Ranveer And Give Him A Kiss

Ranveer Singh, Bollywood livewire star, recently marked his presence at the Marrakech International Film Festival, where he was presented the Étoile d’or Award. On the opening night of the festival, the 'Gully Boy' and '83' star, who is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, impressed the audience with his dancing and an impromptu rap session.

Not just that, at the event, he was asked by a reporter about what he would do if he one day woke up as his wife and star Deepika Padukone. And in a clip shared by one of their fans on Twitter, Ranveer is seen laughing and responding, “I will go over to Ranveer and give him a big kiss.”

Isn’t that lovely?

In fact, in a photo he shared on social media from the event, the actor was seen looking at Deepika’s poster with a lot of love.

Meanwhile, on getting honoured with Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy, Ranveer reportedly said, "This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people's burden.”

The actor also posted a bunch of photos from the event, and captioned it, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage!”

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming entertainer ‘Cirkus’, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.