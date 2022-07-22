Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Like Fine Wine: Demi Moore's Determined To Stay 'Sexy' As She Turns 60

Hollywood icon Demi Moore is gearing up to celebrate her 60th birthday in November. Said she is determined to remain 'desirable' and 'sexy' as she grows older.

Demi Moore
Demi Moore Instagram/@demimoore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:52 am

According to mirror.co.uk, Moore has shared her thoughts on ageing. She hopes to defy social expectations of older women ahead of her milestone birthday.

"It's changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older. We don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy," she told People magazine.

She added: "When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

The actress said it doesn't mean older women need to always dress in revealing outfits to be sexy, reports mirror.co.uk.

While at her Idaho home with her blended family, daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, plus ex-husband Bruce Willis, 67, and his wife Emma Heming Willis, 46, and children Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 -- she spends most of her time in casual clothes.

"That's as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at fashion week."

[With Inputs From IANS]

