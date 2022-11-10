Like Amitabh Bachchan, Age Has Failed To Dim Dharmendra’s Passion For Cinema

Everybody talks about Amitabh Bachchan’s unmitigated passion for his craft but there is another senior actor (in fact, six years older than him in real life), who has had a similar zeal for cinema over the decades: Dharmendra.

In less than a month, Dharmendra will turn 86 but he is quite gung-ho about his next release: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he will share screen space with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

At an age, when most of his contemporaries with the notable exception of Amitabh Bachchan have faded out, he still has a childlike enthusiasm about his next film, which is due to release early next year. Dharmendra says he is hungry for the love of the audience and is happy that they have always showered him with their love.

He remains one of the most-loved stars of all time, who has had an unflagging passion for cinema all throughout his career. Even though his last big film, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se turned out to be a big flop in 2018, it did not dampen his spirit.

Whenever he got a chance to prove his mettle in films such as Life In A Metro (2007), Johnny Gaddaar (2007) and the first of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series (2011), his never-say-die spirit always reflected on screen.

He may have acted in many forgettable movies in recent years, but hits and flops have been an integral part of his illustrious career spanning over six decades. At this stage, it would be naïve to expect him to hang up his boots simply because of the disastrous performance of his films.

In fact, Dharmendra is pretty much like Dev Anand in this regard -- undeterred by commercial failures. He is no longer doing it for money, but for his love for cinema -- just like Dev Anand. For years before his death, Anand could not deliver a hit; his last big success Des Pardes (1978) had come 33 years before his death. But he kept the passion alive until he passed away in London at the age of 88 in 2011, probably with a copy of the script of his next film under his pillow.

Dharmendra has had a similar passion for cinema; he too apparently cannot visualise himself leading a life like a recluse, cut off from the millions of people who have showered love on him for decades. He keeps in touch with his admirers through social media, and still enjoys every bit of acting and movie-making.

This is what makes him another ageless wonder of Indian cinema.