Lee Do-hyun Shares His Experience Of Working On His Silver Screen Debut With 'Exhuma'

‘Exhuma’ has been been dominating the Korean entertainment scene. Ever since its release, it has received high praises and Lee Do-hyun’s performance in it is being highly talked about. On March 6, the movie’s production team revealed an interview with the actor, featuring some behind-the-scenes footage and moments, which were filmed before he enlisted in the military.
For those not fully versed, Lee Do-hyun has garnered a huge fan base with various K-Dramas like ‘Youth of May,’ ‘The Good Bad Mother,’ ‘The Glory,’ ‘Sweet Home,’ to name a few, and he stepped into films with Chae-hyŏn Chang’s ‘Exhuma.’
Sharing his feelings about making his debut on the silver screen with ‘Exhuma,’ the actor expressed a mix of excitement and anxiety, and called it a challenging experience. “In some ways, it was a very big challenge for me, and I was also a little scared because I never had the experience [of filming a movie] before. However, my fear was offset by the good guidance of the director and the senior actors. On the one hand, I’m excited, but I’m also curious [to find out how the project will turn out].”
Talking about his character, Bong-gil, who’s a shaman, and how came into existence, he expressed, “From the beginning, the director gave me an idea, saying, ‘I want Bong-gil to have a strong first impression. If it’s okay with you, I’d like his hair to be tied up or loose with a wig and his body covered up tattoos.’” The actor, who worked on his Japanese for the film, couldn’t find it in him to say no to the director’s demands, as he knew it was an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
‘Exhuma’ also stars Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Jae-cheol. Dishing on his experience of sharing screen space with them, the 28-year-old actor said, “My first thought was, ‘Let’s make sure I do the basics. My seniors will lead me well, so let me just follow along well. Let’s not be a nuisance.’ I was also really happy and excited. They are senior actors whom I really wanted to act with once, so it was an honour just to meet and talk with them beyond working together. I was so grateful that I had this opportunity to act together with them.”
The film released on February 22, and has achieved the milestone of surpassing 6 million moviegoers in just 11 days of its release.