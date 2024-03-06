Lee Do-hyun Shares His Experience Of Working On His Silver Screen Debut With 'Exhuma'

‘Exhuma’ also stars Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Jae-cheol. Dishing on his experience of sharing screen space with them, the 28-year-old actor said, “My first thought was, ‘Let’s make sure I do the basics. My seniors will lead me well, so let me just follow along well. Let’s not be a nuisance.’ I was also really happy and excited. They are senior actors whom I really wanted to act with once, so it was an honour just to meet and talk with them beyond working together. I was so grateful that I had this opportunity to act together with them.”