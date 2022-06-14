Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is allegedly in early talks to play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips' 2019 movie 'Joker.'

Last week, the filmmaker confirmed the sequel to 'Joker' in an Instagram post, which also revealed that Joaquin Phoenix is expected to reprise his role as the Joker. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, that the sequel is also a musical.

Gaga's role is yet to be announced, but Joker is notorious for his on-again, off-again abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his Arkham Asylum psychiatrist who falls in love with him and becomes his crime accomplice.

Past Warner Bros' projects have seen Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco star as Harley Quinn.

When the director teased the script of 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' written by him and Scott Silver, rumors were that Harley Quinn would be a part of the follow-up.

'Folie a Deux' refers to a shared delusional disorder, and Quinn, a character first introduced for "Batman: The Animated Series" in the early 1990s, has been Joker's only real partner (apart from Batman).

It's also unknown whether or not Gaga will contribute any songs to the endeavor. Phillips was a producer on Lady Gaga's 2018 film 'A Star Is Born,' which won her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and a victory for Best Original Song.

Phoenix, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Arthur Fleck aka Joker, is expected to return but his deal has yet to be closed.

Joker is a 'character study' of Arthur Fleck, a mentally unstable loner whose health begins to decline after Gotham slashes funding for social services, forcing him to abandon his therapy sessions, making his medications inaccessible, and turn into The Joker. The film also won an Oscar for Best Original Score for Hildur Guonadottir.

