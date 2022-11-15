Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Kumud Mishra: OTT has given many to theatre actors, writers

Bollywood actor Kumud Mishra, who was in Jaipur on Monday to attend the AWWA Lit Festival 'Abhivyakti' Season 2, said that OTT has given many opportunities to theatre actors and writers.

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 7:31 pm

Bollywood actor Kumud Mishra, who was in Jaipur on Monday to attend the AWWA Lit Festival 'Abhivyakti' Season 2, said that OTT has given many opportunities to theatre actors and writers. 

When asked if OTT has limited the cinema space, he said, "It's just a matter of time (Samay samay ki baat hai). You never know what trends at which moment but everything has its own charm and space."

He further said that he loves theatre and the fragrance of the stage and the audience sitting in front appeals a lot to him. "Theatres can never and will never die," he further added.

When asked why he did not join the Army despite being from Rashtriya Military School, he said, "I was always inclined to join the Army and I miss it alot. Most of my batchmates are in the army. I see them in uniform, sit with them and this is how I recreate those missing moments."

Elaborating his answer, he said, "I cleared my SSB but was talking about theatre in my interview. When interviewers asked me why I still want to get into the Army when I am so keen for theatre world, I answered that I am here because I don't want to upset my parents."

However, now I am doing Army characters, he quipped and said that he will come back to Jaipur with his play 'Dhumrapaan'.

Mishra termed Nasser bhai (Naseeruddin Shah) , Alok Chatterjee as his inspiration.

When asked about the Bollywood boycott trend, he said, "If there are good films, people will come and watch and if those are not good, there is no need for a boycott as people will stop going to cinema halls."

Speaking on his film 'Jogi' released on OTT, he termed 1984 riots as a 'dark chapter in Indian history'.

