Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kritika Kamra To Celebrate Working Birthday As She Shoots For 'For Your Eyes Only'

Actress Kritika Kamra, who was seen in the streaming series 'Hush Hush', will celebrate a working birthday on Tuesday as she is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project, 'For Your Eyes Only.'

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 6:08 pm

Actress Kritika Kamra, who was seen in the streaming series 'Hush Hush', will celebrate a working birthday on Tuesday as she is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project, 'For Your Eyes Only.'

Post the success of her last project 'Hush Hush', she has now taken off into the thriller world with 'For Your Eyes Only'.

Kritika Kamra will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the espionage thriller, which also stars 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' actor Pratik Gandhi. The project is being directed by 'Scam 1992' writer Sumit Purohit and will be shot in three countries.

Having begun her journey with television, Kritika has played different characters on OTT as well with 'Tandav', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

'For Your Eyes Only' will be soon available to stream on Netflix.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kritika Kamra For Your Eyes Only Hush Hush Working Birthday Espionage Thriller Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Netflix India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 