Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling At Her Swayamwar

From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon wants them to be at her swayamvar.

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 11:17 pm

From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon wants them to be at her swayamvar.

Kriti in a conversation talks about her interest in organising a swayamwar for herself and also shared who all should be a part of it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)


During a live show on Roposo, Kriti said: "Vijay Devarakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar. Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?"

The actress added: "I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar."

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti' starring Tiger Shroff, has a gamut of films lined up for release.

Kriti, who has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, will be seen in movies such as 'Bhediya', 'Ganpath', 'Adipurush' and 'Shehzada'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kriti Sanon Vijay Devarakonda Kartik Aaryan Aditya Roy Kapur Ryan Gosling Tiger Shroff Heropanti Bhediya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Durand Cup 2022: Preview, Live Streaming

Durand Cup 2022: Preview, Live Streaming

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes