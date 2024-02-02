Kriti Sanon To ‘Indian Idol 14’ Contestant: Your Voice Is Similar To Rekha Bhardwaj

“When you were singing the first song, I mentioned to Vishal Dadlani sir that your voice is very similar to that of Rekha Bharadwaj ma’am. I enjoyed your performance,” added Kriti.

Singer and performer Rekha, who is the wife of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, is known for her tracks like ‘Balma’, ‘Teri Fariyad’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Hamari Atariya Pe’, ‘Kabira’ among many others.

Hearing Adya’s voice modulation in the songs, judge Vishal Dadlani said: “I think you're ready to make sure you stay in the game. The Adya we previously met was someone who knew her voice, knew how to use it, and knew how to take command and provide a memorable performance that you can’t forget.”