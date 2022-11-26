Kriti Sanon Pens A Heartfelt Note For Varun Dhawan, Team 'Bhediya'

Actress Kriti Sanon has penned a heartwarming note for her co-star Varun Dhawan and the entire team of their film 'Bhediya.' She said that she is extremely proud of the movie.

She took to Instagram, where she shared stills from the movie and alongside Kriti wrote: "Its #Bhediya Time! A film I am extremely proud of! Dr Anika will always remain special to me as one of my quirkiest and trickiest characters!"

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh; a young man named Bhaskar, who gets bit by a wolf in the forest and turns into a werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.