Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat had a big, fat wedding at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday, March 15. The first wedding pic of the newlyweds as bride and groom has gone viral on social media. Pulkit and Kriti complemented each other in their wedding outfits.
For their special day, Pulkit was in a mint green sherwani and wore a turban of the same colour.
Pulkit and Kriti reportedly got engaged in January this year. On Valentine's Day this year, they confirmed their March wedding. However, in their posts they didn't reveal the date. In a loved-up post on Instagram, Kriti wrote, ''Let’s ‘March’ together'' and Pulkit replied, ''I do''.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been in a relationship since 2019. Together, they also appeared in films like 'Pagalpanti', 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Taish'. It was while working together for 'Pagalpanti', their love bloomed and later, they confirmed it during the promotions of the film.
Reportedly, Pulkit and Kriti's mehndi and sangeet ceremonies took place on March 14. The haldi was held around lunchtime on Friday, and the wedding was held in the evening.
For those unaware, this is Pulkit's second marriage. He was previously married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira in 2014. They called it quits in 2015.