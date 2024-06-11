The 2:52 minute-long trailer of ‘Kota Factory 3’ opens with an aerial shot of a coaching class. A voiceover by Jitendra Kumar says that people should celebrate not just successful admissions, but also ‘successful preparations.’ The video, then, moves to Jeetu Bhaiyya who mentions why he likes to be addressed as ‘bhaiyya’ and not as sir. As the trailer progresses, the audience is shown how the JEE aspirants are under loads of pressure as the exams are close at hand. It is later revealed that Vaibhav has not been able to clear the exam. The story will revolve around how the students make a final attempt to get into the top institutes in the country.