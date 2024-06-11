Art & Entertainment

'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam

The trailer of 'Kota Factory 3' is here. Starring Jitendra Kumar and Tillotama Shome, the show will stream on Netflix from June 20 onwards.

YouTube
Jitendra Kumar in 'Kota Factory 3' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After two successful seasons when TVF announced ‘Kota Factory 3’, fans of the show could not keep calm. Post the announcement, fans waited with bated breath for any and every update on this Jitendra Kumar starrer. The trailer of ‘Kota Factory 3’ has now been released and it is much more impactful than the previous seasons.

The 2:52 minute-long trailer of ‘Kota Factory 3’ opens with an aerial shot of a coaching class. A voiceover by Jitendra Kumar says that people should celebrate not just successful admissions, but also ‘successful preparations.’ The video, then, moves to Jeetu Bhaiyya who mentions why he likes to be addressed as ‘bhaiyya’ and not as sir. As the trailer progresses, the audience is shown how the JEE aspirants are under loads of pressure as the exams are close at hand. It is later revealed that Vaibhav has not been able to clear the exam. The story will revolve around how the students make a final attempt to get into the top institutes in the country.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kota Factory 3’ here.

What has always worked for ‘Kota Factory’ is how the show is streamed in black and white. The monochrome visuals set the tone and the theme of the show. The trailer is packed with motivational lines from Jeetu Bhaiyya which drive the narrative. Additionally, the occasional impactful lines from the students give a peek into their stressful world. The inclusion of Tillotama Shome in the trailer is a beautiful surprise.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan joked, “Sachiv ji ka CAT clear nahi hua to padhana start kar diya.” A second fan wrote, “Kota factory is not celebrating success they're celebrating preparation.” A third fan mentioned, “Can't wait anymore to meet Jeetu Bhaiya and learn more about important aspects and lessons of life from him... Sooo HYPEDDD UPPP for Season 3!”

Directed by Pratish Mehta, ‘Kota Factory 3’ stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, and Ahsaas Channa in lead roles. The show will be available to stream on Netflix from June 20 onwards.

