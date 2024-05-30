Art & Entertainment

‘Kota Factory 3’ Announced: Jitendra Kumar To Return As Jeetu Bhaiya In Netflix’s Show On THIS Date

On Thursday, Netflix shared an announcement video of ‘Kota Factory 3’. However, its exact release date was not revealed.

Youtube
Jitendra Kumar In 'Kota Factory 3' Photo: Youtube


Jitendra Kumar, who is fresh off season 3 of ‘Panchayat’, is all set to make his comeback as the beloved Jeetu Bhaiya in season 3 of Netflix show ‘Kota Factory’. A couple of days after The Viral Fever (TVF) released Jitendra Kumar's Prime Video series ‘Panchayat’, Netflix has announced season 3 of Jitendra and TVF's show ‘Kota Factory’.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped an announcement video of ‘Kota Factory 3’, and in the black and white video, Jitendra returns as Jeetu Bhaiya. He then talks about how his fans have been waiting for ‘Kota Factory’ to return, and shares that the new season will release in June, but doesn't reveal the exact release date.

Jeetu Bhaiya then gives a surprise test for the audience and asks them to solve a mathematical problem on the white board to know about the exact release date. Some fans were quick to guess the release date as June 20. But others guessed wrong release dates, like June 15 and June 28. 

One social media user commented, “Those answering anything other than 20 June, were you/are you even an IIT aspirant ever?” Another wrote, “2 bangers from Jitendra Kumar in 2 months.”

Coming to ‘Kota Factory’, it is created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu and produced by Arunabh Kumar. It revolves around Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old IIT aspirant, preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) at a coaching centre in Kota, Rajasthan. The first season was released in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, and it was then picked up by Netflix India for its season 2 in 2021. The show also features Ahsaas Channa.

Nonetheless, TVF has been launching consecutive new instalments of its flagship shows, like ‘Panchayat’, ‘Gullak’ and ‘Kota Factory’.

