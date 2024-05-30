‘Kota Factory 3’ Announced: Jitendra Kumar To Return As Jeetu Bhaiya In Netflix’s Show On THIS Date

Coming to ‘Kota Factory’, it is created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu and produced by Arunabh Kumar. It revolves around Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old IIT aspirant, preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) at a coaching centre in Kota, Rajasthan. The first season was released in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, and it was then picked up by Netflix India for its season 2 in 2021. The show also features Ahsaas Channa.