Art & Entertainment

Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'

Starring Jitendra Kumar, 'Panchayat 3' is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Before the release of ‘Panchayat 3,’ there were rumours suggesting that Jitendra Kumar, known for his role as Abhishek Tripathi in the show, had left due to a disagreement with the production house, The Viral Fever (TVF). However, fans were pleasantly surprised and extremely happy to see him return to reprise his role in the series.

Now, in a conversation with India Today, the actor addressed these past speculations regarding his alleged fallout with the makers and long-time collaborators.

“There was a lot of panic and I could see that all over social media. The last season ended on Abhishek’s transfer and that also spurred the buzz further. There was a misunderstanding, and honestly, main bhi pareshan ho jata tha (I would get troubled) answering the same questions. At one point, I was like aur mat poochon, bandh karo yeh (don’t ask about it, end it now),” the actor stated, with a big laugh.

The actor mentioned that since he knew the reports were false and was already gearing up for the release of the new season, it didn’t greatly impact him. “Given I have had a long association with TVF, people were worried about what went wrong. I understood it’s their love and we just waited for the first trailer to end all speculations.” For those unversed, his character gets a transfer from the village where the show is based at the end of season 2, which fuelled rumours of his absence in season 3.

Starring Jitendra in a lead role, ‘Panchayat 3’ also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, among others. The TVF series is set in the fictional village of Phulera and cleverly tackles socio-political issues with a touch of light humour. It unfolds through the perspective of Jitendra’s character, who portrays the secretary to the chief on the show.

‘Panchayat 3’ released on May 28 and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Jitendra Kumar - Instagram
'Panchayat's Jitendra Kumar Doesn’t Mind Getting Stereotyped: Would Love To Repeat Myself If The Story Is Good

BY Garima Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises